Kate Hudson proves she can do it all! The multi-talented 41-year-old dropped her Fabletics Summer Edit on Thursday, July 16, and not only did she style the entire shoot herself, but her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa photographed the whole thing at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“OUT NOW!” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside the promo video for the collection. “Every couple of months I like to do edits that bring our customer a huge value with new curated designs and prints. Inspired by yoga flow and stay at home lifestyle, here’s July’s Edit!!!”

Then she continued to praise and thank her beau for all his hard work in the process. “Directed, shot and edited by my guy @swimswammyslippyslappy during quarantine ❤️ Thanks for helping me out baby 🙏..”

This latest Summer Edit features three limited-edition VIP-exclusive ensembles: The Essentials, The Works and The Must-Haves. The Essentials, $119.95, is composed of black leggings, a white sweat suit and a blush sports bra that make up the perfect post-yoga loungewear. The Works, $179.94, is a much more street-style look, with a burnt orange bandeau and bag that pop against the black sweats and criss-crossing sports bra. Then there’s The Must-Haves, $145.95, which is a light pink snakeskin print number that includes a black short-sleeve crop top, pink pants and a matching tank.

Interested? You might want to hurry! The brand only makes 200 kits so you’ll want to grab your favorite before it’s gone. They will be available to shop starting Monday, July 20. So mark you calendars!

Stylish stars depended on their partners to photograph them a lot during the coronavirus quarantine. For instance, Ashley Graham’s cinematographer husband Justin Ervin shot her entire Harper’s Bazaar U.K. July 2020 cover on her family’s farm in Nebraska.

