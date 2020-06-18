Get excited! According to the reality stars themselves, Kendall Jenner’s collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics is finally “coming soon!”

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pictures: See More of Her Stunning Post-Baby Curves!

Both Kendall and Kylie took to their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 17, to give fans their first look at a product from the long-awaited collection.

The first product appears to be a Lip Kit. The packaging features a half-face portrait of both of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars looking glamorous.

It looks like the world-famous sisters even wore the same Kylie Cosmetics products they used for the photo shoot day, which means fans should be able to cop their exact looks in the near future.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

Rumors about a makeup collab started swirling last year, when Kylie hinted that she was working on something special with her big sis. During an Instagram Live in March 2019, a fan wrote in and said, “Can we also get a collab with Kendall?” The Lip Kit founder responded with a wink and put a finger to her lips to say “shh.” Sneaky!

Kendall paid a visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 30 to formally announce the collaboration.

“We’re really excited,” the 24-year-old supermodel said on the talk show, dressed in a stylish camel-colored jumpsuit with her hair up in a high ponytail. “We haven’t done one yet, I’m the last sister, or the last family member, I think.”

Kylie’s collaborated with just about every member of the Kardashian clan (Kris, Kourtney, Khloé— you name it!) so a collection with Kendall is obviously a must. The brand’s most recent family-related collab was the Stormi Collection which launched just in time for Valentine’s Day.

She added, “I had a contract before with another makeup company so now I’m able to do it and I might be wearing some of it tonight.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

The brunette beauty was previously working with beauty giant Estée Lauder, which prevented her from taking on other beauty collaborations.

“We’re really goin’ big because I’m her full blood,” the model revealed. “We’re taking it seriously.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)