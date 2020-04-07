Family ties! The Kardashian-Jenner klan is nothing if not business-savvy and even though there might be some personal tension every now and then (like Kourtney and Kim currently) they still know when to stick together and how to drop an epic collaboration better than anyone. So we rounded up some of their best family collabs.

The two beauty brand founders of the fam, Kylie and Kim, have tapped their sisters and mom to launch collections time and time again — and they’re always an absolute treat.

The latest drop is a Mother’s Day KKW Beauty Fragrance with Kris, which was announced on Monday, April 5. “My mom @krisjenner and I are so excited to announce the launch of KKW x KRIS, our first-ever @kkwfragrance collaboration,” the 38-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. The notes are a combination of woody, white florals and fresh gardenia and tuberose.

The momager noted in her Instagram post that it’s the first time they’ve ever worked on a scent together, “And it’s inspired by the unconditional love between mother and daughter!!!”

However, the 64-year-old has worked with another one of her girls before. In 2019, she and Kylie teamed up for another Mother’s Day line that exclusively dropped at Ulta, though now it’s available on kyliecosmetics.com. The makeup collab includes an eyeshadow palette. a nude cream lipstick and a peachy Velvet Lip Kit.

Though it’s always been tricky for Kendall to get in on the fun with other major beauty contracts as part of her modeling career, she recently confirmed that she’s working with Kylie on something. “We’re really excited. We haven’t done one yet, I’m the last sister, or the last family member, I think,” the 24-year-old model said when appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2020. “We’re really goin’ big because I’m her full blood. We’re taking it seriously.”

Keep scrolling to check out all of the best Kardashian-Jenner collaborations of all time.

