



Khloé Kardashian shocked the Internet when she appeared in the latest KKW Fragrance ad as a brunette alongside her sisters Kim and Kourtney on Tuesday, October 29.

The interesting shade was created by the Kardashian’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who gave Us the scoop on how he developed the look using a wig and “brought back the bounce for 2020.”

As it turns out, the major hair move was suggested by the fragrance brand founder. “Kim and I decided that Khloe should be brunette because it was the sisters together and it would look more cohesive,” he explained.

As for the color itself, Appleton went on to describe the lighter brunette wig as a bit ashy, admitting that it’s a hard one to pull off.

“The cool brunette is a great way of showing the new brown,” he told Us. “I am always looking for a way to reinvent brown. They always tend to turn red so I worked really hard to create a new brown that didn’t go red.”

When it’s right, it’s really right. “The cool ash chocolate brown is the new brown.” Maybe brunettes are the ones that have more fun after all! If anyone can prove that, it’s the Kardashians.

As for the gorgeous voluminous curl style, it was made using a half-inch curling iron, which he wrapped the hair around in different directions. To give it a more “intense spring” he then pinned them to set before brushing it out with a Mason Pearson brush. “Some people are afraid to brush curly hair but you shouldn’t be,” he said. “The key to this look is not closing the face out by having it fall to the face.”

As for the actual perfume the three ladies are promoting, the Diamonds Collection will feature three different scents that will drop at noon on Friday, November 8 at kkwfragrance.com.