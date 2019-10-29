



It’s official. Lais Ribeiro just won Halloween.

The Victoria’s Secret model hit up the Marquee New York’s Night of the Fallen Halloween party in NYC on Saturday, October 26, covered in full-on Avatar makeup.

“The Avatar character idea was given to us by Lais, who wanted to go all the way for her Halloween event,” makeup artist Floraine David exclusively told Us.

As striking as it appears, the most shocking thing about the whole get-up is that it took an entire seven hours to create.

“The length of application with super bright lighting was challenging,” David said. “Especially when I had to do eyes last, and was physically tired by that point.”

Using mostly Make Up For Ever products, it wasn’t just a straight-forward Avatar character David wanted to create. She explained that she wanted to focus on accentuating the 29-year-old’s toned physique. “I wanted to emphasize Lais’ beautiful body with highlight, contrast and detail work to create a magical finish.”

That she did! The model is an absolute standout as the alien creature, nearly glowing with color.

As good as all of this looks for the big night, our biggest concern is how in the world all this bright, pigmented paint comes off! But David assured Us that it’s not as difficult as it may seem.

“Actually, it’s not that bad,” she revealed. “Ideally a bath with nice essential oils, a good scrub and finishing off with a shower will work just fine.” The one tricky part? “You might need extra help for the back.”