This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity facialist Georgia Louise (the skincare pro who treats the cream of the Hollywood crop, including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and more!) to chat about her new at-home beauty device, the Hollywood EGF Micro-Needling + Ion Infusion Kit, which just dropped. The DIY device is based on Georgia Louise’s most popular professional facial, beloved by Hollywood, and notoriously dubbed the “Penis Facial” by none other than longtime client Cate Blanchett. The kit includes a galvanic current micro-needling device with four single-use, plastic needles and guards, an ion-infuser cap and of course, the famous EGF stem-cell powered serum. Listen to the exclusive step-by-step as Georgia Louise tells Us exactly how to use the device to get a red carpet-worthy glow akin to celebs’ paparazzi-perfect complexions.

The pro also let Us in on how to maintain amazing skin in between treatments. The tips she give her A-list client are revealed in this episode — including the right way to cleanse, exactly how to sculpt your jawline and boost circulation with a gua sha tool and — the most fascinating hack we’ve ever heard — drink water before a facial or at-home skin treatment. Apparently, hydrated cells transport active ingredients into deeper layers of skin — who knew? Listen to the skin guru give Us the full scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the hilariously inappropriate request Georgia Louise once got from a top celebrity (you won’t believe it!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!