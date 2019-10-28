With Halloween right around the corner, celebrities are bringing it with some seriously creative and cool costumes. Amongst our many, many favorites (we’re looking at you Demi Lovato) there are some couples’ ensembles that are totally clever and chic.

Naturally, this includes newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz. After all, the German model is essentially the queen of the holiday. For Paris Hilton‘s Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Thursday, October 24, the two covered themselves in head-to-toe glitter with green dye in their hair (beard included), seeming to bring to life the fireworks they feel for one another. Creative and sexy!

Then there’s Evan Peters and Halsey who confirmed their relationship in coordinated costumes over the Halloweekend. Making their first-ever public appearance together at the 100th episode celebration of American Horror Story on Saturday, October 26, the duo dressed as music icons Sonny and Cher in silky polka dots (hers a dress his a button-up) and black-haired wigs.

But it isn’t just the romantic partners that can get in on the paired-up fun. And long-time friends Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek proved just that! They tapped into the modern-day cultural lexicon and became Gigi Hadid escorting the French prankster off the Chanel catwalk. With the Vampire Diaries actress in a black and white hounds tooth-print skirt suit and her friend in a sheer sparkly number with a long dirty blonde wig, they look almost identical recreating the Paris Fashion Week incident.

Even if you have yours all picked out, keep scrolling to see couple costume ideas you’ll want to steal ASAP for Halloween with your dress-up partner.