



Welcome to the family! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz married in front of friends and family last month, and her four children approve of their mom’s new husband.

“So far, so good,” the model, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy party on Sunday, September 22, when asked how her four kids feel about the musician, 30.

Kaulitz went on to say, “I think it’s working out pretty good,” adding that he has been teaching them guitar. “Of course that goes with it,” the “Love Who Loves You Back” singer said. “I’m a full-time musician, and I’m doing music all day long. So yeah, that’s part of it.”

The former Project Runway host shares Leni, 15, with her ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 14, Jonah, 12, and Lou, 9, with her ex-husband Seal.

She opened up about her kids’ relationship with Kaulitz in October 2018. When asked whether the little ones like her partner, the Emmy winner told Us exclusively, “Yeah, they do!”

She and the guitarist met in February 2018 through Germany’s Next Top Model, got engaged 10 months later and secretly tied the knot earlier this year. They celebrated with friends and family with an August wedding onboard a luxury boat in Capri, Italy.

The America’s Got Talent judge couldn’t be happier following her nuptials. She told Us in September 2018 that her now-husband is “the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person.”

Klum added at the time: “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

The Heidi Klum’s Body of Knowledge author was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal, 56, from 2005 to 2014. As for Kaulitz, he split from his ex-wife, Ria Sommerfeld, in 2018 after three years of marriage.

With reporting by Marisa Sullivan

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!