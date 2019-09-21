Rocking the red carpet! These celebrities showed up to the Emmy Awards with their baby bumps on display.

Heidi Klum turned heads in a skintight, strapless black gown in 2009 while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The former America’s Got Talent judge and her then-husband, Seal, went on to welcome Lou the following month, joining older siblings Henry, Johan and Helene. (Klum gave birth to the latter during a previous relationship.)

Two years later, the model opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about raising such a big brood. “It’s a huge responsibility,” the Body of Knowledge author told Us in 2011. “They all have different likes and dislikes and activities that they want to do. You have to learn how to juggle all of that, and at the same time, give them each the love that they need. When you have one [child], you can focus on one. With four, you have to make sure [your attention] is all spread out just right. You have to understand how different they all are! And at the end of the day, there is not much time left for you!”

The former Project Runway host added, “They always stick together and take care of each other. They love each other! They love helping Lou. They like to feed her [and] they include her in all their activities.”

Klum, who went on to marry Tom Kaulitz in 2019, isn’t the only star to show off her budding belly at the Emmys.

In 2014, Hayden Panettiere cradled her stomach in a silver gown while pregnant with her and then-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko’s daughter, Kaya. The Nashville alum gave birth in December of that same year.

The actress told Us exclusively in 2016: “I can’t say that anything is typical or ‘the norm’ about any day of the week now that I’m a mom. She gets her hands in just about everything, and my biggest job at the moment is keeping her alive!”

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant celebrities posing at the Emmy Awards, from Hilarie Burton and Kerry Washington to Cat Deeley and Morena Baccarin.