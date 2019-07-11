Keeping it quiet! Heidi Klum has secretly tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Project Runway host, 46, and the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 29, recently obtained a marriage license and managed to keep their nuptials private.

Klum announced her engagement in December 2018. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a photo of the beaming pair showing off her ring on Twitter.

The model was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014, while Kaulitz filed for divorce from his first wife, Ria Sommerfield, in 2016. Klum shares daughter Leni, 15, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, as well as son Henry, 13, son Johan, 12, and daughter Lou, 9, with Seal.

Klum gushed to Us about her kids’ bond with Kaulitz in October 2018. When asked whether the children liked her beau, she said, “Yeah, they do!”

The former America’s Got Talent judge, who began dating the musician in February 2018, opened up about her wedding plans earlier this year. “We’re two Germans,” she explained in February. “It will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized.”

Later that month, the bride-to-be revealed that her kids would be involved in the ceremony. “It’s very easy with four children,” she told Us. “I have bridesmaids, and what are they called — groomsmen? So, there’s already two groomsmen and two bridesmaids.”

Klum also hinted that the duo wanted to opt for a “medium”-sized wedding, while her dress would steal the show. “I’m going big or going home!” she quipped.

As for her process, she noted that the specifics came together quickly: “We were just snoozing around on it, just enjoying it, and all of a sudden, we were like, ‘OK, let’s get started’ — so we did!”

