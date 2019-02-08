Engaged!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Already Have 2 Bridesmaids, Groomsmen in Their Wedding Party

By

Here comes the bride and groom … and their wedding party! Heidi Klum told Us Weekly and other reporters that she and fiancé Tom Kaulitz have already chosen four people to stand up in their nuptials.

“It’s very easy with four children,” the supermodel, 45, explained to Us at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party in L.A. on Thursday, February 7. “I have bridesmaids, and what are they called – groomsmen? So, there’s already two groomsmen and two bridesmaids.”

Klum, who shares kids Helene, 14, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal, said that her brood is “very excited” about her upcoming wedding.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Already Have 2 Bridesmaids and 2 Groomsmen in Their Wedding
Heidi Klum and her kids Henry Samuel and Lou Samuel attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The America’s Got Talent alum revealed that she and the musician, 29, have also decided on a “medium”-sized ceremony. “We were just snoozing around on it, just enjoying it, and all of a sudden we were like, OK, let’s get started – so we did!” she told Us.

That includes thinking about wedding dresses: the TV personality shared that she already has an idea about what type of gown she’s looking for. “I’m going big or going home!” she joked to Us.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Already Have 2 Bridesmaids and 2 Groomsmen in Their Wedding
Heidi Klum attends Spotify ‘Best New Artist 2019’ event at Hammer Museum on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

One day prior, the former Project Runway host revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Kaulitz had also picked out a wedding date, but she wasn’t quite ready to share it with the world. “Yeah, I think we did. But you’ll find out eventually,” she teased.

Klum got engaged to the Tokio Hotel guitarist on December 24. “I SAID YES,” she wrote on a black-and-white photo of herself with her betrothed via Twitter.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Already Have 2 Bridesmaids and 2 Groomsmen in Their Wedding
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum arrive at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awardsat The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Us reported that the pair began dating in March. “Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model. There was some connection through the show,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

With reporting by Carito Rizzo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!