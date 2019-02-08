Here comes the bride and groom … and their wedding party! Heidi Klum told Us Weekly and other reporters that she and fiancé Tom Kaulitz have already chosen four people to stand up in their nuptials.

“It’s very easy with four children,” the supermodel, 45, explained to Us at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party in L.A. on Thursday, February 7. “I have bridesmaids, and what are they called – groomsmen? So, there’s already two groomsmen and two bridesmaids.”

Klum, who shares kids Helene, 14, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal, said that her brood is “very excited” about her upcoming wedding.

The America’s Got Talent alum revealed that she and the musician, 29, have also decided on a “medium”-sized ceremony. “We were just snoozing around on it, just enjoying it, and all of a sudden we were like, OK, let’s get started – so we did!” she told Us.

That includes thinking about wedding dresses: the TV personality shared that she already has an idea about what type of gown she’s looking for. “I’m going big or going home!” she joked to Us.

One day prior, the former Project Runway host revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Kaulitz had also picked out a wedding date, but she wasn’t quite ready to share it with the world. “Yeah, I think we did. But you’ll find out eventually,” she teased.

Klum got engaged to the Tokio Hotel guitarist on December 24. “I SAID YES,” she wrote on a black-and-white photo of herself with her betrothed via Twitter.

Us reported that the pair began dating in March. “Heidi and Tom met through Germany’s Next Top Model. There was some connection through the show,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly.”

With reporting by Carito Rizzo

