Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020, the last of the big city fashion showings in Fashion Month is upon Us. As the string of runway walks comes to an end, we’re taking a look at the hottest most stylish looks stars wore at the shows, on the streets and for every party in between.

There have been a few standout events from the PFW spring-summer 2020 season that proved to be celebrity hot spots. For instance, Dior attracted A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence to the show and models Bella Hadid and Leomie Anderson to the Dior Beauty event. Lawrence delivered the fall inspiration we’ve been waiting for in a floor-length pleated skirt, a black crop top and a leather jacket. Hadid and Anderson proved themselves fashion insiders with bold looks that only the world’s hottest models could perfectly pull off.

Another popular show was Saint Laurent, where OG supermodels Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss showed Us how to wear pants like a true ’90s fashionista. While Crawford donned sleek jeans with a velvet maroon blazer, Moss went edgy in leather trousers and a long tuxedo jacket.

Even the street style game has been off the charts, especially compared to other more low-key Fashion Weeks this season. Kris Jenner has brought it in multiple standout ensembles, all of which appear chic, sophisticated and totally trendy. Eva Longoria even had a sweater dress moment that we want to mimic immediately.

From the front row to the streets, keep scrolling to see all the best celeb looks at Paris Fashion Week SS 2020.