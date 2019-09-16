Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, it’s time to turn our attention to London for the Spring-Summer 2020 fashion festivities! Celebs are bound to be showing off their best street style fashion looks, attending the hottest afterparties and sitting front row at the biggest shows.

One of the buzziest moments of this year’s London Fashion Week was that Victoria Beckham launched her long-awaited beauty brand right before her fashion show that took place on Sunday, September 15. The world-famous fashion designer debuted her fashion brand over ten years ago, so this new undertaking was a major moment in Beckham’s career. To help her two brands pair seamlessly, the makeup products were created to complement the new pieces in Beckham’s spring ready-to-wear collection.

On heels of New York Fashion Week, London’s parade of runways is always a treat with designers like Alexa Chung, Burberry and Christopher Kane showing. Last year, celebrities brought their A-game overseas. Kendall Jenner was spotted on the street wearing red, white and blue trousers with chic white boots and Adwoa Aboah wore a bubblegum-colored Miu Miu dress at the Revlon Live Boldly bash.

And, of course, there’s so much else to see from the spring-summer 2020 shows (read: Billy Porter’s incredible statement pieces and Naomi Campbell’s extra-sexy, sheer number). So without further adieu, scroll through for a look at the best celebrity moments from LFW, including front row fashion, street style and the sexiest afterparty looks!