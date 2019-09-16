



Kanye West has a new Yeezy shoe that hasn’t even dropped yet and it’s already causing controversy.

On Friday, September 13, website Yeezy Mafia posted a feature apparently leaked from Face Magazine that debuted the newest Adidas x Yeezy design called the Foam Runner. It may sound super cool, but many are comparing it to the Croc.

The white clog is made out of a similar rubbery material and also features holes throughout the top of the shoe. Whether you find this a good or bad thing seems to be a topic of debate online.

“It’s Crocs …… on crack,” wrote on Twitter user, while another one called them “Disruptive Crocs.”

“Gross, can’t wait to see hundreds of people wearing hypebeast crocs next summer,” commented another Twitter user. ”Kanye is trolling all of you.”

But the sandal-like offering is also getting some love. “Everyone sees an ugly shoe but all I see are luxury crocs and I’m here for it,” commented one person. Another pointed out that people in the medical field will probably really like having this shoe option.

While many seemed to think this footwear was just a new, more expensive version of a Croc, there were some other funny comparisons.

“This what’s left of the rollerblades when you take the boot out,” wrote one person on Twitter.

There’s still no release date for the item, but The Face reported that they are set to launch sometime in 2020.

As much as we many may bash Crocs, they could be making a major return. Just last week on Tuesday, September 10, Ariana Grande posted a mirror selfie donning a pair of the controversial kicks.

She paired the clunky shoe with her signature, oversized sweatshirt-sans-pants look and a structured over-the-shoulder bag. She even rocked socks underneath the footwear, making a bold fashion statement.

This brings Us to ask the question: Are Crocs cool again? It seems like the A-listers are telling Us yes.

