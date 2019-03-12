While Jessica Alba is an uber successful TV and film actress, there’s another role she takes very seriously: Mom. And she proved it with her brand new set of astrological tattoos.

On Monday, March 11, the mom of three took to Instagram to show off her newest ink courtesy of Los Angeles tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The three separate designs on the inside of her forearm are constellations of each of her kids’ birth signs, which she made clear in the caption. “Honor Gemini ♊️ Haven Leo ♌️ Hayes Capricorn ♑️” she wrote.

Some fans on social media loved this idea, praising her tats with comments like “best idea! I’m going to copy it,” or “your never to old to do something that takes you out of your comfort zone or makes you happy.”

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

However, others were not as keen to the move. Some compared the design to measles or the stitches on a Chuckie doll, while one person wrote, “What happened to your arm? Poison Ivy?” Of course, once the swelling goes down, some of these comparisons may not be quite so obvious.

This isn’t the first tattoo the Dark Angel star has gotten. In fact, in an Allure interview back in 2016, she opened up about regretting some of her tattoo choices in the past. “Think twice before getting a tattoo,” she told the publication. “You’re never going to be in the same place emotionally and mentally at 18 that you are at 20 or 25 or 30. Something that’s meaningful to you when you’re younger is not going to be meaningful to you five years later. Understand that tattoos are forever. I have a few tattoos. I’m not into them now the way that I was.”

Hopefully she doesn’t feel the same way about her latest ink! With the sweet sentiment behind them, we have a feeling she won’t.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!