



Can Ariana Grande makes Crocs cool again? It’s hard to say but she sure is trying.

On Tuesday, September 10, the “7 Rings” singer posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram feed, donning a pair of the clunky shoes. Oh, and she wore them with socks.

Paired with the controversial kicks, she rocked a structured over-the-shoulder bag and her signature day-off go-to item: an oversized sweatshirt sans pants. Per usual, it wasn’t your typical ratty loungewear, but a more fashion-forward piece. The gray number featured a cream patch with black shapes and lines on it.

To further put her style stamp on the whole look, she pulled her hair up into a high ponytail that flipped at the ends and wore a thick cat-eye that looks sharp enough to cut glass.

“Wanderin n wonderin,” she whimsically wrote in the accompanying caption alongside lead emojis.

While some lean more towards the “stop trying to make it happen” side of the arguably ugly footwear, her fans seem to disagree.

“Come on Crocs,” commented @ponyy_boyy. “Now I want a pair.”

“Watch every girl start buying crocs now,” @cloecouture keenly noted, while @jessiepaege said, “We love a crocs moment.”

“I literally just started wearing my crocs again the other day,” wrote @katyaelisehenry. “Sis. You have the right idea.”

If anyone can turn this utilitarian shoe into a cool stylish thing, it’s Grande. And she may just have done it. So don’t be surprised if you start seeing them out in the wild again soon.

