



The Chanel catwalk crasher spoke with Elle.com about yesterday’s incident, claiming that Gigi Hadid was “quite aggressive” with her.

For those who need a little refresher, on Tuesday, October 1, the older Hadid sister escorted a woman off stage after she jumped onto the runway during Chanel’s closing walk.

This moment caused quite a buzz online and off. In a video interview with WWD, Cardi B was asked how she enjoyed Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2020 show, to which she replied, “I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there.”

That “homegirl” was quickly identified as Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S’Infiltre, who is a YouTuber that makes comedic videos mocking the French bourgeoisie.

After Tuesday’s stunt she spoke with Elle, telling the publication that she thought Hadid was going to pull her hair and yell, “as if we were schoolgirls.” Despite her fears, the videos online she that the 24-year-old model simply blocked the prankster, taking her by the shoulder and showing her off the stage.

“She clearly did not understand my comic approach,” Benoliel told Elle. “Gigi is obviously sublime and a fashion icon and I understand her reaction somewhat and continue to love her in spite of that.”

The crasher went on to insist that the whole thing was actually a tribute to the iconic design house, claiming that her work is a satire on society and even cites Sacha Baron Cohen as her inspiration.

“I immerse myself in public events or situations to show how funny some situations and sometimes extreme behaviors are,” she said. “I am not making fun of people, I am pointing how silly some people can be when they lack distance and thinking.”

A few other notable events she’s crashed include another Paris Fashion Week show, Etam, the pride parade and Burning Man (specifically, an orgy).

Chanel may not even be the last time we see her. When the publication asked if she’d make it an annual thing, her reply was, “Why not?”

