



It turns out Pamela Anderson is ready to get married again — and even if there’s no word on the groom she might have in mind, we know what dress she wants to wear!

The Playboy model took to Instagram on Monday, September 30, to share her love of Vivienne Westwood when the design house posted a picture of Bella Hadid closing out the Spring-Summer 2020 show on Saturday, September 28. In the comments, Anderson noted that Hadid’s crazy white dress would make for the perfect fifth wedding gown for the Baywatch actress.

“Makes me want to get married again,” she commented on the post. “But I’ve been told never again without @ndreaskronthaler permission.” The tagged Andreas Kronthaler is the Austrian creative director and husband to Vivienne Westwood.

Married four times to three men — Rick Salomon, Tommy Lee and Kid Rock — Anderson would be the one to pull of this wild and bold look for a memorable wedding day.

The gown in question is an untamed piece filled with lots of romantic qualities, such as floral details on the sheer bodice and long sleeves, as well as a giant Victorian-esque ruffled skirt.

Anderson isn’t the only one who loved the number. Hadid herself also took to social media to express her admiration. “Eternally grateful for this day,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday after the show. “What a magical and talented team… everything I dreamed they would be. Completely in awe by you!” She continued to show her respect, thanking Westwood for creating “so many masterpieces.”

The 52-year-old blonde bombshell was in attendance at the SS2020 show, donning a vintage-inspired cream-colored gown with an asymmetrical hemline and a net-adorned fascinator. Overall, she oozed Old Hollywood glamour as she took note of the dress she wants for her next big day.

