



Gigi Hadid is not having it.

On Tuesday, October 1, a prankster crashed the Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week. After jumping up to join the line of models for the closing walk, the woman dressed in a black and white tweed skirt suit was firmly escorted off stage by the older Hadid sister.

Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2020: The Best Celeb Street Style, Front Row and Afterparty Looks

In videos posted to Instagram, including one from Dazed Fashion, security guards are seen scrambling around, figuring out how to handle the situation. That’s when the 24-year-old model decides to take matters into her own hands, blocking the intruder and then taking her by the shoulder to show her off the stage.

The catwalk crasher was identified as YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel, also known as Marie S’Infiltre. With little information, it’s still unclear whether it was a statement or a joke.

The incident aside, this show was always going to be monumental in its own right because it marked the first Paris Fashion Week for creative director Virginie Viard. The French designer took the place of Karl Lagerfeld following his death in February earlier this year.

With A-listers like Cardi B and Anna Wintour sitting front row, the ready-to-wear collection featured a variety of looks, including chic simple numbers as well as lots of bold prints. The womenswear collection especially called back to the classic Chanel aesthetic thanks to the plaid tweed pieces.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2020 Celebrity Fashion From the Front Row to the Street

Benoliel almost fit in with the overall fashion in her tweed outfit — but stood out thanks to her thick shoes and awkward gait. Then again, strange walks are becoming a thing. Who could forget Leon Dame’s aggressive walk at the Maison Margiela Spring-Summer 2020 show last Wednesday? Although he stomped his way down the runway, it was later discovered that he even worked with choreographer and movement director to help really nail the odd strut.

Just goes to show you that you never can know what to expect when it comes to fashion.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!