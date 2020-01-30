Move over, Stormi! Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian clan to work with sister Kylie Jenner on an exciting new makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics, as revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, January 30.

“We’re really excited,” said the supermodel, wearing a fabulously chic camel-colored jumpsuit with her hair up in a high ponytail. “We haven’t done one yet, I’m the last sister, or the last family member, I think.”

She added, “I had a contract before with another makeup company so now I’m able to do it and I might be wearing some of it tonight.” The brunette beauty was previously committed to beauty giant Estee Lauder.

“We’re really goin’ big because I’m her full blood,” laughed the model. “We’re taking it seriously.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars haven’t revealed any details about the collection just yet or when it might launch, but this isn’t the first time they’ve teased it. During a live stream on Instagram in March, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave followers a major hint about the line.

A fan asked, “Can we also get a collab with Kendall?” The beauty expert responded by reading the question out loud, winking at the camera and saying “shh” with a finger pressed to her lips.

This line is bound to be a majorly big deal because she’s already launched collections with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. Jenner even recruited her daughter Stormi to collaborate on a makeup collection, launching on her second birthday on February 1, 2020.

To celebrate the Stormi Collection, the entrepreneur got an acrylic nail design inspired by the new products. Her lavender nails feature delicate clouds and a butterfly as an accent on her index finger.

Whether you’re purchasing a palette or not, you can also take advantage of Stormi GIFs on Instagram when you search “Stormi Collection” or “Kylie Cosmetics” on your Instagram Story.