Start ‘em young! Stormi Webster is only 23-months-old, but it looks like she’s already landed her first beauty gig thanks to mom, Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, January 2, Kylie Cosmetics shared a photo of Webster on Instagram. The little one is photographed looking at paperwork about the brand’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Collection. The team captioned the pic, “First collaboration of 2020 coming soon 💜💗.”

If you zoom in on the loose-leaf papers scattered around Webster, you can get a sneak peak of the little one’s first makeup collection. From what we can see so far, it looks like two of the cosmetics products are a Lip Kit and an eyeshadow palette.

The product packaging is a lavender color, decorated with colorful butterflies. And of course, “STORMI” is written on the front of the beauty products in bold pink font.

Even though Webster’s young, this isn’t the first time she’s been involved in the entrepreneur’s business plans. In a photo posted to Jenner’s Instagram Story in July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hinted to her followers that Stormi merch might be a thing of the future.

The 22-year-old specifically posted a photo of a blue tie-dye hoodie created for Webster for her first birthday party in February 2019. Over the image, she wrote a text overlay that said, “Who’s ready for Stormi merch?”

Despite what seemed like an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans, the Playboy model hasn’t shared any updates on the collection since that first teaser over the summer.

But one major business move the beauty mogul made recently is to sell a majority stake in her beauty empire. In November, Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin to beauty giant Coty for $600 million. According to a source close to the reality star, the deal had been “in the works for a while.”

The source continued, “Kylie isn’t affected by the sale. For her, it just gives her the support to grow the business. She’s been working since as early as she can remember, so she’s always had a healthy income. This new influx of money won’t change her life, unlike other founders who make little money before a sale like this.”