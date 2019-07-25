



In a photo posted to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story on Wednesday, July 24, the beauty mogul hinted that she might be launching wearable merchandise inspired by her daughter Stormi.

Kylie posted a trio of pics to her Instagram Story about her daughter, starting with a photo of her sleeping soundly, followed by another shot of Stormi’s adorable bedroom — and then a mysterious photo showcasing a Stormi-themed light blue tie-dye hoodie.

It’s easy to tell that the hoodie is customized for Stormi, or at least, the “Stormiworld,” brand. On the upper left corner of the sweatshirt, there’s a logo that features an illustrated cloud engraved with the phrase “Stormiworld.” A bolt of lighting shoots out of the cloud along with blue droplets of rain while a bright yellow sun rises above the storm.

As a text overlay on the Instagram Story, Kylie wrote, “Who’s ready for Stormi merch? 😏😍”

This isn’t the only hint we’ve gotten that something Stormi-related may be brewing. The tot’s father, Travis Scott, celebrated her birthday in February and created custom merchandise for the occasion — because why not, right? The pieces were inspired by his album, Astoworld, with a Stormi spin. The family preemptively prepared for the event by filing trademarks for “Stormiworld.”

According to Billboard, the custom-made items for the birthday bash included “Stormiworld” beanies and tie-dye sweatshirts. So could the hoodie in Kylie’s Instagram Story just be one of her faves from the party, or will we really, truly be blessed with Stormi-themed attire in the near future?

It wouldn’t be too surprising. Kylie recently just launched Kylie Skin and is also the founder of über-succesful Kylie Cosmetics. If you think that’s a lot, the Insta-famous influencer might be launching a nail collection and a baby collection in the future. Yup, she’s filed trademarks for those, too.

At this point, Kylie’s doing better than ever, so she might as well get Stormi set up for success early on.

