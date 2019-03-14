It’s hard to believe that Kylie Jenner has never worked with Kendall Jenner on a makeup collab. But it’s true — although the two have created clothing, swimwear and sunglass lines, they have never dabbled in beauty. But that might all be changing and soon.

During a live video stream on Instagram, the 21-year-old hinted that she might be working with her big sis on a new makeup launch. When one fan wrote, “Can we also get a collab with Kendall,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder responded by reading the question out loud, winking at the camera and putting her fingers to her lips saying, “shh.”

She went on to explain that the reason the two have never worked on makeup collab together is because Kendall has been on contract with Estée Lauder for years. “You know Kendall was in a contract for a really long time, so I couldn’t do a collab with her,” she said in the video. “That’s the only reason why I didn’t collab with her.”

She continued to tease the possibly upcoming collection, concluding with, “but you know we worked it out.”

Whether the products will be for Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics line or or a brand new venture remains to be seen. But this is one mogul who likes to keep things in the family. Before becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, the makeup mogul has worked with just about every other member of the Kardashian-Jenner klan in this capacity. She’s done two makeup lines with Kim, including the most recent KKW Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics 2 which launched in November of 2018. She’s even worked with her momager Kris to create an entire Kris Kollection within her brand.

Again, the two Jenner sisters aren’t hesitant to work together. The duo first became business partners when they were 15 and 16, launching a clothing line with PacSun in 2013. Since then, they’ve released a limited-edition line with Topshop and their own collection called Kendall + Kylie.

With such successful and cool collaborations in the past, we just cannot wait to see what they bring to the beauty market.

