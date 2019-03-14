Coachella is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start dusting off your denim cutoffs, unicorn makeup and flower crowns. To keep you hands free but still looking super cute in the desert this festival season, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are here with their spring 2019 Kendall + Kylie handbag collection for Walmart that is packed with backpacks, belt bags and crossbodies that all ring in at — get this — under $25. And Kylie (a.k.a. Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire) is showing Us how style them.

In exclusive campaign pics, the blonde Kylie Cosmetics founder models the line’s Neon Mix Mini Backpack and Iridescent Belt Bag. A true meeting of form and function, the pint-sized see-through pack will make getting through those pesky security lines a breeze, and the two zip sections will keep all your stuff organized. Stormi’s mom paired the colorful creation with acid-wash jeans, a matching distressed jacket and simple white tee.

In another look, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved the 21st century fanny pack is here to stay. She secured the Kendall + Kylie logo-adorned design around the waist of her cargo pants and rocked a cute mock-neck top from her and her big sis’ clothing line on top.

The spring 2019 capsule also features an iridescent backpack, neon crossbody and pink metallic fanny pack. Earlier this year, the sisters also released gym-ready tote bags and other handbags in cute camo prints, bold stripes and more. Priced between $22 and $24, this latest Kendall + Kylie handbag launch will be available at Walmart.com on Friday, March 15. Keep scrolling for a first look at the collection!