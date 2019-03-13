Is Kim Kardashian copying Naomi Campbell‘s style? The internet seems to think so.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been diving into the fashion archives quite a bit lately. But fans online spotted a general theme of her sometimes out-there looks — a lot of them were seen on the iconic ‘90s model first.

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Had the Sexiest Girls Night Out In Skintight Outfits

One Twitter user posted a video on March 11 that showed the two ladies wearing the same thing multiple times, writing, “Once is an accident. Twice is coincidence. Three times is a pattern.”

This was then quickly picked up by fashion Instagram account Diet Prada, which posted a series of side-by-side photos that showed the two women wearing the same outfits on March 12. The first photo is of the reality star in a Versace slip dress that she wore to Chance the Rapper’s wedding over the weekend next to the model wearing it on the runway in 1996. Another recent look was the crazy sheer animal print jumpsuit that the reality star wore in Paris on March 6 that the British beauty wore first on the Azzadine Alaïa catwalk.

“Hey Fashion Nova, here’s a tip… you can just go ahead and copy any 90s Versace Naomi wore instead of secretly collaborating with Kim lol,” they sassily wrote in the caption. This little snub of course refers to the recent issues the mom of three has had with fast fashion brands, specifically when it came to her Mugler dress she wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards on February 17.

If you take a look back even further in Kim’s style history, you’ll notice a few more mimicked Versace looks. This includes the shiny chainmail minidress she wore to the designers pre-fall show in 2019, the iconic bonded dress to the Met Gala afterparty in 2018 and the shredded silver gown from The Cher Show premiere on Broadway, all of which were worn by Campbell beforehand.

Although many have called out Kardashian for copying the OG supermodel, it is technically Campbell’s job to wear and show off something to be worn by others in the future. So maybe Campbell is just Kim’s fashion muse!

