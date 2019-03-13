Cassie Randolph is one lucky lady! Not only did she walk away with Colton Underwood‘s heart in the finale of the Bachelor, but she got to celebrate her happiness looking absolutely fabulous in a designer jumpsuit. So who was she wearing? Actually, it was a Bachelor Nation favorite: Randi Rahm.

Smitten in love, the Bachelor winner sunned in a white metallic stretch jumpsuit during the After the Final Rose. The look, which is from the couture brand’s Femme Floral collection, was the perfect balance of sexy and classy — exactly what we hope for from a Bachelor winner.

The New York-based designer has long been a go-to for Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants. Not only has she dressed many of the women during key moments of the series — from rose ceremonies to proposals — but her design was even seen on Ashley Hebert at her televised wedding to J.P. Rosenbaum.

On August 7, 2017, Rachel Lindsay got engaged in a sparkly champagne Randi Rahm evening dress. And even though the season 13 Bachelorette originally planned to wear a pantsuit to her wedding, she recently told Us she’ll be wearing a Rahm dress. “I met with her, had preliminary talks with her, and she kind of put it to me in a way where she said, ‘You want something that you’re not going to wear on the red carpet, that you’re not going to wear to a premiere,’” Lindsay told Us. “’You can wear a pretty suit anytime, like a pearl suit or whatever, off-white, on any red carpet. So for your wedding, you really want something that’s going to strike up emotions with Bryan.’ And that’s honestly all I needed to hear.”

The designer has become so close with the primetime TV favorite and its participants that she will be featured in multiple episodes of next seasons the Bachelorette which was announced last night to center around Hannah Brown. We can’t wait to see all the other Randi Rahm and Bachelor Nation collaborations to come.

