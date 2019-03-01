Goodbye pants, hello custom wedding dress! With the nuptials of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo approaching, the bride has made a big step on deciding what to wear and it’s not a pantsuit. She sat down with Us Weekly to chat about her upcoming wedding in connection with her new partnership with Vaseline.

Back in December 2017, she told Us that she was going to walk down the aisle in a pantsuit. But she has officially changed her mind, opting for a wedding dress that Randi Rahm is designing for her.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

“Let me tell you, deep down in my heart, I really want to wear pants,” she told Us. “But I have been swayed to wear a dress and it actually started to make sense.”

She continued to explain that the designer talked her through how special wearing a wedding dress is. Ranhm told Lindsay that a pretty pearl or off-white suit can be worn on for any other event like red carpets or premieres. Ranhm told Lindsay, “So for your wedding, you really want something that’s going to strike up emotions with Bryan.” Apparently that was all the convincing she needed to change her mind. And if she is dead-set on wearing pants, she can always change into a suit later for the party.

As happy as she is with this decision, she told Us that she wished she had not told her husband-to-be that change of dress plans so she could give him a nice surprise during their ceremony. “Honestly, he says he doesn’t care, but I really think he wants to see me in a dress, and now that I’ve said it, he has said that too,” she told Us.

Even though the dress has been decided, there are tons of other plans still in progress such as location (possibly destination) and guest list (not the entire Bachlor Nation). All of this wedding planning on top of work is seriously stressful. “I’m flying all the time with different opportunities,” she told Us. “Which is a beautiful thing, but for my skin regimen, it’s insane and I’m always dried out because I’m always in a different climate, I’m in a different place.” So how does she combat it? She completely covers her body in Vaseline Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Lotion.

Hopefully in her custom-made wedding dress she’ll get to show off a little bit of that hydrated skin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!