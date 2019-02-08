Don’t save the wedding date yet … or the due date, for that matter. Kylie Jenner is neither engaged to Travis Scott nor pregnant with the couple’s second child, as far as Kendall Jenner knows.

In the episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Friday, February 8, DeGeneres asked Kendall, 23, if her sister’s recent “Baby #2?” Instagram caption meant the 21-year-old is pregnant.

“She’s not,” Kendall replied. “I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby No. 2 is going to happen.’ They’re practicing, right? Is that what you call it?”

DeGeneres joked, “I don’t call it anything.”

“I don’t know,” the model added. “She’s really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no.”

The talk show host, 61, then asked about the rumors that Scott, 26, proposed to Kylie at the Super Bowl.

“Not that I know of,” Kendall replied. “Not that I’m aware of. But if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet. I don’t think that that has happened.”

Kylie and Scott, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, might not stay status quo for long, though. In December, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple want to “expand their family” and that the rapper “moved around his performing schedule so he could be with the family more and they could continue to blossom even further.”

“Kylie and Travis are attached at the hip,” the source added at the time. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.”

And what about that trip down the aisle? “We’ll get married soon,” Scott told Rolling Stone that same month. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

