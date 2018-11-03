Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner! The model turns 23 on Saturday, November 3, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her best red carpet fashion moments because, as it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is as stylish off the runway as she is on it.

While we are used to seeing the brunette beauty strut her stuff in high-fashion looks from Balmain, Chanel, Fendi, Longchamp and Tom Ford to name a few, the catwalk queen is known to take sartorial risks IRL, too. Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade now, Jenner’s style has evolved quite a bit since her early teenage years, but she tends to favor clean lines and minimalist silhouettes that show off her statuesque figure. Oh, and then there is the occasional nearly naked moment (she is, after all, a Kardashian-Jenner sister).

In honor of Jenner’s 23rd birthday, we’re recapping her most stylish red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!