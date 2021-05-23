Something to celebrate! Kendall Jenner kicked off the launch of her new 818 Tequila brand with a star-studded party on Friday, May 21.

“It felt good to see people again,” hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote after the event. “@KendallJenner has the best squad full of joyful people who love and support her. ❤️.”

Jenner, 25, officially launched her new brand earlier this week.

“What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, its beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” the reality star wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 17. “@drink818 has launched in California… we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!”

The party took place at The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles, which was completely transformed into “Kenny’s Tequila” bar for the evening. In addition to the business owner’s family members, stars such as Katy Perry, Doja Cat, Kate Hudson, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) joined the festivities.

“818 means a great time and it’s the best tequila I’ve ever had!” Hailey, 24, told Kim Kardashian in a video posted to the 40-year-old SKIMS owner’s Instagram Story.

At the party, guests enjoyed their choice of Jenner’s three tequilas: 818 Blanco, Añejo and Reposado. They also picked up swag including 818-branded bucket hats and shot glasses and played games.

Earlier this year, TikTok user Hannah Farrell theorized that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was releasing her own liquor after 818 began to appear in the background of photos they took on a trip to Mexico.

“I’m pretty sure that it’s Kendall’s tequila,” Farrell said in a January TikTok after finding an October 2020 Instagram post where Khloé Kardashian called Kendall “the tequila queen.”

In February, the California native officially shared news of the launch.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING … 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!” Kendall wrote via Instagram on February 16. “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤.”

Scroll to see which stars showed up to celebrate Kendall’s new business venture: