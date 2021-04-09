A-list night out! Kendall Jenner hit the town with Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner and … Tyga? Not exactly.

On Thursday, April 8, the supermodel, 25, attended a celeb-packed party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood with her younger sister, 23, and her boyfriend, 24. Dressed in an orange tube top and leather pants, the former Vogue cover star held hands with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul — also in leather pants — as they headed to the fete.

Other partiers included Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, Drake, Chris Brown, Pia Mia, Amber Rose and yes, Kylie’s ex, 31. The rapper was there with his new girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

The former Life of Kylie star dated Tyga from 2015 to 2017 before meeting Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 3. In October 2019, she was photographed visiting a music studio where Tyga was recording, but she later said that she had not intentionally met up with him there, tweeting that she was just dropping “two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the exes had “zero interaction” at the party on Thursday night. “She was hanging out at a table with Kendall and Stassie [Karanikolaou], and he was at a separate table with somebody that Kylie knows,” said the source. “They were there until 1 a.m. and there was no interaction between them the entire time.”

The Jenner sisters had dinner at Craig’s, a popular West Hollywood restaurant, before meeting up with the NBA star and other pals at the Nice Guy. While at Craig’s, Kendall poured herself a shot of her new 818 Tequila, which she documented in a video reposted to her Instagram Stories. Kylie also shared a video of her sister serving 818 samples via Instagram, captioning the clip, “She does it all.”

According to a second Us insider, the Nice Guy soiree was a launch event for the new brand. “She invited her celeb friends to celebrate,” adds the source. “They were doing tequila tastings.”

The model announced the liquor in February 2021 with an Instagram post saying that the brand had been years in the making. “For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila,” she wrote. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!”

With reporting by Diana Cooper