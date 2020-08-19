Pia Mia Shares Her Tips for TikTok and How It’s Helped Her Through Quarantine

Making the best of a bad situation! Pia Mia is just like the rest of us, trying to find ways to busy herself in isolation — and like so many, she tells Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast her solace has been in dancing on TikTok!

The “Hot” singer 23, says, “I had an account, but I never really started using it until COVID-19 happened, and then I ended up becoming obsessed, and so TikTok really got me through lockdown when I was in L.A. alone.”

With so many people filling their days learning viral dance challenges, the Guam native shares with Us her top TikTok tricks. “I like to sing acoustic songs, do comedy skits and I like to of course do the dance trends.”

The “Princess” songster has some rules to follow for all posts. “If you’re going to do a comedy one, it’s really important to try to sync up your mouth to the words. And with the dancing ones, have good lighting, just get into it. However your style is within movements, just tailor it to yourself, don’t try and be somebody else.”

Pia Mia says that TikTok is much more of a safe space than other social media apps. “I love to respond to the comments and it’s such a welcoming community on there, which I think is so different than other social medias. So I really enjoy like going live, responding to the comments and everything,” she says.

What about looking good? The social media star knows a thing or two about that side of things as well. “And then I probably record the dance videos, honestly not that much, maybe five to 10 times until I get one I really like.”

The songstress also doesn’t recommend too many filters. “I usually don’t use any filters on TikTok, I have done the bling filter a couple times, but I think keeping it natural is best for TikTok.”