Doing a double take! Kylie Jenner loves matching her outfits to her surroundings, which includes her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. And their twinning looks are always insanely sexy!

After the Jordyn Woods drama, in which the 21-year-old reportedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Jenner started spending a lot more time with her YouTuber friend. A source told Us back in February, “[Jenner] loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel].”

Though the 21-year-old Lip Kit creator will have a twinning moment with the other two every now and again, it seems like it’s nearly every day there’s a new matchy-matchy pic with Karanikolaou. It might seem like a new phenomenon but according to the reality star, it’s always been like this!

“Fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school,” the Lip Kit creator wrote in one of her Instagram captions. “We used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on 🤣😍… so get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics.”

She’s not kidding! They have spent golf days in Chanel ensembles, New Year’s in colorful latex and fur-trimmed trench coats and Halloweens looking super hot in Playboy bunny get-ups complete with the bowtie and floppy ears. The only differences will usually be their colors. For instance, in one snap Jenner slays in a purple fishnet dress while Karanikolaou’s is red.

As Jenner puts it in one caption, “just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond.” Keep scrolling to see the duo slay in all kinds of sexy twinning looks.

