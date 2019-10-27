Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019

It’s the most spook-tacular time of the year! Halloween is here and celebrities are transforming themselves with crazy costumes, wigs and makeup as they step out at parties and go trick or treating.

While Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake may have won the prize for 2019’s most hilarious costumes — she dressed as ‘NSync-era JT along with a blonde Afro, while he was a microphone and four of their pals went as the other members of the boy band — several other stars pulled out all the stops.

Demi Lovato donned not one but two dazzling costumes, first as a modern-day interpretation of Marie Antoinette, then as a female Pennywise from Stephen King’s horror-filled It.

At the Casamigos Halloween party, held at cofounder Mike Meldman’s Beverly Hills home on Friday, October 25, Lisa Rinna stole the show as she channeled Jennifer Lopez in her iconic plunging green Versace silk chiffon dress from the Grammy Awards in 2000.

The theme for the night was Psychedelic Spirits, celebrating 50 years after the summer of ’69, with plenty of stars including Cindy Crawford getting into spirit of the era with neon-bright and bold-print outfits.

The following night, the stars of American Horror Story celebrated its 100th episode at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in L.A. Halsey and new boyfriend Evan Peters made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event, with the pair dressing up as iconic singing duo Sonny and Cher.

Other stars took to Instagram to show off their Halloween outfits, with Elizabeth Hurley donning a yellow jumpsuit in homage to the movie assassin known as The Bride, who was played by Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films.

Heidi Klum, who’s the queen of Halloween thanks to the over-the-top costumes she wears to her annual party, kicked off the celebrations by sharing a photo of herself as a firework covered head-to-toe in glitter as she kissed her new husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Scroll down to see more pics of celebs dressed up for Halloween 2019 including Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, and Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.