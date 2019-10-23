



‘NSync have sold nearly 30 million albums since hitting the scene in 1995, but frontman Justin Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was not among the fans who rushed to Sam Goody to buy the boy band’s music.

When Biel, 37, appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, October 22, Jimmy Fallon surprised — and embarrassed — her by playing a clip from a 1999 interview in which she threw shade at ‘NSync’s music.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen [to them]. I haven’t really,” she said in the throwback video. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

When the cameras cut back to present-day Biel in the Tonight Show studio, she had one of her hands covering her mouth in shock as Fallon, 45, doubled over with laughter.

“Oh, my God. You’re in so much trouble!” the late-night host said, to which the Limetown star responded, “I am screwed now. I’m screwed!”

After laughing off her “attitude” in the clip, Biel explained that she still does not know many ‘NSync songs.

“Not really,” she admitted. “I mean, listen, it became very clear to me just a month ago when we were with our friends. We were hanging out again in Italy somewhere. We were trying to play Truth or Dare, which is the dumbest thing to do with a bunch of late 30-year-olds. It’s a bad idea. Everyone knows each other’s truth, so it’s boring. So we just played Dare, and my dare was I have to sing an ‘NSync song, all the lyrics, all the melodies, and I literally … I couldn’t. I only know three words: ‘Bye, bye, bye,’ which I guess is one word three times.”

The 7th Heaven alum revealed that Timberlake, 38, “coached me through the chorus, the verse,” but she still felt “so embarrassed.”

“It was humiliating!” she said. “It was really humiliating, actually.”

In Biel’s defense, she did not start dating the “Mirrors” singer until 2007, years after ‘NSync broke up. The couple got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in Italy in 2012. They are the parents of 4-year-old son Silas.

The Sinner executive producer’s former 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell told Us Weekly exclusively in September that Biel “used to make fun” of her for liking ‘NSync. “It makes me laugh [now],” Mitchell, 38, said.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.