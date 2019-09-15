



How the tables have turned. Beverley Mitchell said Jessica Biel used to make fun of her for liking ‘NSync before the Sinner star’s marriage to band member Justin Timberlake.

“She had a very funny video about when she was not into ‘NSync, and I can attest to that ’cause she used to make fun of me, so I always think it’s funny [what happened],” Mitchell, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively of Biel, 37, at a luncheon to celebrate BB Lifestyle in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 12.

The Secret Life of an American Teenager alum explained that she knew Timberlake, 38, and ‘NSync before she even met her former 7th Heaven costar, who she roasted for not being a fan of her husband’s boy band.

“I’m like, ‘You used to always make fun of me when I used to hang out with the guys ’cause you’re like, ‘Ugh.’ So, of course, it makes me laugh,” Mitchell said.

Though she’s a fan of ‘NSync, Mitchell admitted that it’s nothing out of the ordinary when she and her husband, Michael Cameron, hang out with the “Suit & Tie” singer.

“I love Justin, but it’s not a thing,” she said. “Justin is Justin! If the kids hang out, cool. If he’s there, cool. If Mike is there, cool. It’s the same thing. It just depends on scheduling. It’s just another day.”

Timberlake and Biel met in 2007, a year after the end of 7th Heaven and five years after ‘NSync announced a “temporary hiatus,” which turned out to be a full-on breakup. The Emmy nominee and the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” artist married in October 2012 after five years of dating on and off. The pair share son Silas, 4.

In January 2018, a source told Us about how the couple keep their relationship so strong.

“Jessica and Justin are true best friends and that’s why they work so well,” the insider said. “They love spending time together. They don’t have to be doing much, but they are still laughing and having a good time.

Though the two love a night in, the source said that they also have a special place in their hearts for the outdoors.

“They are always outside playing golf together, going hiking or snowboarding,” the insider said. “She’s up for anything and so is he.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

