The industrial space was massive, and crowded. But for about two minutes on January 17, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel acted as if they were the only two people at Skylight Clarkson Square studios in New York City. Slow dancing at his Man of the Woods album listening party, “Jessica had her arms wrapped around him and he was whispering in her ear,” shares a witness. “They kissed and their heads were very close together. There was a lot of nuzzling.”

It’s just one way the couple — together for 11 years and married for five — are showing the world they’re stronger than ever. Now a Biel insider shares their marriage secrets in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Jessica and Justin are true best friends and that’s why they work so well,” says the insider. “They love spending time together. They don’t have to be doing much, but they are still laughing and having a good time.”

Both L.A. Dodgers fans and political activists, Timberlake, 37, and the Sinner actress, 35, enjoy being active and trying new things,” says the insider. That includes plenty of sports. “They are always outside playing golf together, going hiking or snowboarding,” adds the insider. “She’s up for anything and so is he.”

They also love spending time out of the spotlight on their estate in Big Sky, Montana’s tony Yellowstone Club. Before the holidays, Biel even stocked up on family sweaters. “She chose a few items that were similar for men and women so that they could match,” confides a pal.

Their main shared interest, however, is their 2-year-old son Silas. “They are obsessed with him,” says another source. “They think being parents is the best thing ever.” Timberlake has even said his new album title is derived from the meaning of his son’s name!

The couple have had their share of ups and downs over the years — including a brief split prior to their engagement in 2011 — but parenting has brought them closer together. And they revel in nesting. Says the insider, “They do a lot of entertaining and board game nights. She’s a great wife and homemaker.”

But the biggest evolution occurred in the once infamous playboy. Having a child — who, incidentally, “is a total daddy’s boy,” the source notes — “really changed Justin,” says the source. “He loves being a dad and a family man more than he ever thought.”

So much so that even as Timberlake prepares to embark on his 35-date Man of the Woods tour in March, the spouses are eyeing a domestic future. “They want to have more kids for sure,” says the source. If it were up to the Grammy winner, they’d have a whole bunch. “I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he recently said.

For more on Timberlake and Biel’s marriage secrets — including how she handles those pesky cheating rumors — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on stands now.

