Inside Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man of the Woods’ listening party.

Justin Timberlake truly embraced the earthy theme of his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, at a private listening party in New York City on Tuesday, January 16.

The crowd, which mostly consisted of members of the press and American Express cardholders, was served delicacies such as grasshopper-topped aebleskiver and ants coated in black garlic and rose oil, courtesy of the upscale restaurant Noma. The venue itself was adorned with trees and other greenery. Timberlake, 36, even told partygoers that the title of the highly anticipated disc originated from the meaning of his 2-year-old son Silas’ name.

The “Filthy” singer explained that he’s more excited to release Man of the Woods than any of his previous works. At one point during the intimate event, he signed merchandise for a line of waiting fans.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was there, too. She listened and danced along to the music from the back of the room with her husband’s childhood friend and business partner Trace Ayala, music manager Johnny Wright, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, actress Zosia Mamet and Mamet’s husband, Evan Jonigkeit, among others. Timberlake thanked Biel, 35, for being there and supporting him throughout the creation of the album.

The former ‘NSync singer will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis on February 4, two days after the release of Man of the Woods.

