Better than ever! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s romance is on a high, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Justin and Jessica are really in love, and their marriage is so strong right now,” the insider tells Us. “Even with Silas, they still make their relationship with each other a major priority and have fun with each other.”

The 36-year-old Sinner actress and the “SoulMate” singer are currently traveling the globe with son Silas, 3, on the former boy bander’s Man of the Woods tour. “Music plays a huge role in their relationship,” the source adds. “They love singing together. Jessica actually has a beautiful singing voice. And they’ll even dance on the table together at their house!”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Timberlake, 37, is busy but enjoying having his brood on tour with him: “But when it’s family time off stage, he’s 100 percent dad.”

“Gone is the partying and hanging out until all hours of the night,” the insider noted. “Justin is a very different man this tour around. He has been a family man.” While on the European leg of his tour, they have visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris and taken in a tennis match at Wimbledon.

Timberlake posted an Instagram photo of his wife of nearly six years — they tied the knot in October 2012 — and Silas sharing a smooch on July 6. He captioned the sweet pic: “If that pic doesn’t say ‘City Of Love’ then I’m out…”

Put simply, the former ‘NSync member and the 7th Heaven alum enjoy each other’s company. “Jessica and Justin are true best friends and that’s why they work so well,” a source revealed in January. “They love spending time together. They don’t have to be doing much, but they are still laughing and having a good time.”

