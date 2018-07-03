The Man of the Woods is in the City of Lights — with his amour by his side! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took a romantic stroll through Paris on the night of Monday, July 2, and stopped to cuddle up in front of the French capital’s star attraction.

“Midnight,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram, captioning an Instagram shot of himself leaning in to kiss his 36-year-old wife with the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the background.

Midnight. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

The lovebirds are sightseeing in Paris before Timberlake launches the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour at the city’s AccorHotels Arena on Tuesday, July 3.

Biel has been by Timberlake’s side for much of his sixth headlining concert tour. In April, the Sinner actress even sneaked backstage in San Jose, California, to surprise her husband of five years, joining his band as they lined up to greet him. And in March, Timberlake posted an Instagram photo of him and Biel at the airport with now-3-year-old son Silas.

”Jessica and Justin are true best friends and that’s why they work so well,” an insider close to the actress told Us Weekly in April. “They love spending time together. They don’t have to be doing much, but they are still laughing and having a good time.”

The couple are also over the moon for Silas. “They are obsessed with him,” another source told Us. “They think being parents is the best thing ever.”

The Man of the Woods tour will take Timberlake around Europe until the end of August. Then he’ll head back to North America to tour from mid-September to the end of January.

