Bringing the heat! Kendall Jenner made a scene-stealing red carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2.

The model, 26, arrived on at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a show stopping ensemble featuring a sheer black top and a gigantic black ruffled skirt. Jenner paired her look with a simple pair of diamond earrings, massive lashes and bleached eyebrows.

She arrived at the event alongside her sisters, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and the group stopped to pose with mom Kris Jenner on their way up the Met steps. This is the first year that all four of Jenner’s sisters attended the event with her as Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were also in attendance.

Jenner arrived at the event without her longtime boyfriend Devin Booker. Though they were first linked in April 2020, the couple have done their best to keep their relationship low-key. Last month, the showrunner of Hulu’s The Kardashians confirmed that Jenner would not be talking about or appearing with her beau on camera. “We’ll see Kendall with her friends more than you did in Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” producer Danielle King told Variety. “But she is keeping her relationship private.”

Still, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has previously opened up about sharing more about her personal life — but only when she knows the romance has lasting power.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she told Vogue in May 2019. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Despite keeping their romance quiet, the pair have shown up for one another in the past. In February 2021, Jenner made her relationship with the NBA athlete Instagram official with a cozy couple’s pic. Booker, for his part, shared a video of the 818 Tequila founder playing with a dog via his Instagram Story, along with a snap of the duo taking a nap with the pup on a blanket in the grass.

Booker recently opened up about their relationship, telling WSJ Magazine that he “wouldn’t say” dating in the public eye is hard. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest,” he said in March. “And that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”