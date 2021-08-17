Team USA! Kendall Jenner channeled her inner Olympian while wearing boyfriend Devin Booker’s gold medal on a couple’s trip.

“LAKE BOi,” the 24-year-old athlete captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, August 17, while vacationing with the 25-year-old model.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was tagged in one snap which showed her lounging on the back of a boat on a lake. Jenner sipped on a beer while wearing a green bikini and matching green hat.

She topped off the look by adding Booker’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics hardware — which he earned as part of Team USA’s win over France earlier this month — around her neck. An American flag waved in the background.

The Phoenix Suns star, who was first linked to Jenner in April 2020, also posted photos of himself enjoying the lake getaway, including one image of him swimming in the water with a forest of green trees behind him.

Booker’s dog, Haven, made the traveling squad as well. He was spotted riding on the boat and taking in the beautiful views. In another photo, the basketball player’s pooch stood at attention on the tip of the vessel after Booker jumped into the open water.

Jenner previously showed her boyfriend some love via her Instagram Story after he made two free throws during the August 6 game in Tokyo. The model shared a snap of her man on the court following the championship match with a No. 1 medal emoji.

The victory marked the United States Men’s Basketball team fourth consecutive gold medal win at the Olympics.

After the pair went public with their relationship in February while celebrating Valentine’s Day, Jenner has continued to show her man support both on and off the court.

The 818 Tequila founder gave fans a glimpse at their low-key and somewhat private romance on their one-year anniversary in June. “365,” she captioned a series of photos on the milestone, including a snap of them cuddling on a plane.

“He’s practically moved in with her,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly the same month of the couple. “They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career.”

The source added, “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

Scroll down to see the couple’s most recent vacation photos: