Kylie Jenner knows how to make a statement, evidenced by her 2022 Met Gala look, which is going viral on just about every social media platform.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet on Monday, May 2, wearing an unexpected ensemble: an Off-White wedding dress accessorized with none other than a baseball cap, which she wore backwards.

The eye-catching gown comprised a sheer T-shirt that showed the sweetheart necklace of the dress’s bodice underneath and flowed into a voluminous skirt.

Even better, there’s a veil attached to that hat, which covered the mom of two’s face, as if she was getting ready to walk down the aisle.

The outfit was certainly a bold choice, especially because it wasn’t exactly in line with this year’s theme — as far as we know, anyway. Vogue propositioned this year’s attendees to “embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York.”

Naturally, fans and critics alike are having a field day over The Kardashians star’s outfit. “Why Kylie going for runaway bride?” on Twitter user asked.

Another joked: “Why does this look like Kylie’s a runaway bride and Khloé is the cool aunt who agreed to be her getaway driver?”

After all, it’s hard to deny that Jenner resemble Julia Roberts in the 1999 romcom Runaway Bride.

Some fans speculate that the socialite took inspiration from a similar Off-White design that Beyoncé debuted in 2018. The hitmaker wore it on the final night of the On The Run II tour, sans baseball cap.

It’s likely that Jenner’s dress is a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away following a private cancer battle last November.

This isn’t Jenner’s first time attending the annual extravaganza. She attended the event in 2019 wearing a custom lavender Versace gown with a wig to match — and made her Met Gala debut in 2016.

Want more of this year’s look? Keep scrolling for a look at the dress from all angles.