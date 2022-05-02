It’s hard to imagine Fashion’s Biggest Night without reality tv’s most famous family, but there was a time when the Kardashian-Jenners couldn’t get an invite to the Met Gala.

“Year 1 – 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy,” the Skims founder wrote via Twitter in May 2019 while reflecting on her ensembles through the years. “I was Kanye‘s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol.” Kardashian, who was pregnant with daughter North at the time, inadvertently wore the most memorable look of the night. “I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks,” she added, referencing the memes made about her floral gown and matching gloves.

Kardashian soon became a staple of the Met Gala red carpet and her designer ensembles have continued to surprise and inspire memes. In September 2021, the KKW Beauty founder arrived in an all-black Balenciaga dress, complete with a long train, waist-length ponytail and a mask over her face. “I fought against it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Vogue in February 2022, explaining that she had to be talked into wearing the futuristic take on a T-shirt. “I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?’”

She continued: “[Balenciaga creative director] Demna and the team were like, “This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.'”

The Selfish author isn’t the only member of her family to turn heads at the Met Gala. In May 2017, Kendall Jenner arrived at the event — the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between — in a barely-there La Perla gown. “It’s pretty sexual but, it’s cool, and I always like something that’s a little controversial,” she told Allure about the butt-baring dress.

Though several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have attended the fundraiser over the years, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have never walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the gala. In 2019, some began speculating that the Good American cofounder was blacklisted from the event, which Khloé refuted two years later.

“Khloé, now that you are online please tell if the Met Gala rumors are true,” a fan asked via Twitter in September 2021. “Absolutely NOT true,” the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum responded.

Keep scrolling to relive all of the Kardashian-Jenner’s most memorable fashion moments: