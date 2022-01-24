Kim Kardashian’s Best Mugler Fashion Moments of All Time

A dynamic duo. Kim Kardashian and Manfred Thierry Mugler were quite the force in fashion, teaming up time and again for iconic style statements.

Following the designer’s passing on Sunday, January 23, the 41-year-old Skims founder took to Instagram to reflect on her time with the late fashion icon.

“My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you,” Kardashian wrote. “There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much.”

She continued: “I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant! You always said beauty will save the world — and you really believe it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much.”

In the accompanying slideshow, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a handful of images both with Mugler and wearing his creations. While there are dozens of look that will go down in fashion history, her 2019 Met Gala ensemble is perhaps the most memorable.

The “wet dress” wasn’t just a jaw-dropping red carpet moment, it also marked Mugler’s return from retirement. “This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such and honor,” she told Vogue. “This is about eight months in the making … he envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

The dress was nothing short of show-stopping, but it was later revealed that the ensemble was so tight, Kardashian couldn’t sit at the fashion soirée thanks to her corset. In fact, she had to stand in a van in order to get to the event.

“Wish me luck,” she said in a video for Vogue at the time. “I won’t be able to pee for about four hours. We’re coming up with a plan for what we do in case of an emergency.”

Aside from the memorable Met Gala ensemble, Kardashian also worked with the late visionary on outfits for KKW Beauty photoshoots and looks for New York City outings.

And the beauty boss’ love for the designer pre-dates her super star status. Just two years after the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star attended a red carpet event in a black mini dress by Mugler.

To look back at Kardashian’s best Mugler moments of all time, keep scrolling!