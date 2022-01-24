Can’t keep up! Kim Kardashian just graced the ‘gram with a handful of images in new Skims bikinis — and it’s safe to say that fans are losing their minds.

The 41-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to tease some looks from her impending drop. And while the swimwear was certainly stylish, it was hands-down Kardashian’s unreal abs that took center stage.

She took to her grid to share a bikini-clad photo from the waist down on Sunday, January 23, simply captioning the image with a wave emoji. In five seconds flat, her followers rushed the comments section. With fire emojis galore, there was no question that the photo was heating up.

Of course, others made a point to call out the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s new bikini, which tagged Skims. “Blue is YOUR color Kim,” a user wrote, while another added, “We want Skims swim mom.”

Hop on over to Instagram Stories and the KKW Fragrance founder shared a few additional images, rocking everything from a nude one-piece to a navy blue bikini.

While Kardashian has yet to officially announce the launch of Skims swimwear, she has been subtly teasing the drop for quite some time. In fact, she oh-so subtly confirmed that a break into bikinis was on the horizon back in August 2021.

After a fan tweeted “S W I M B E R L Y,” the reality star retweeted the message and added her own caption. “S O O N C O M E,” she wrote.

Breaking into the business would be a pretty logical next step for the star — and she already has the trademark to cover her expansion. According to her original Skims trademark, which was filed in 2019, the brand can release “swimwear, swimwear accessories, swim caps, cover-ups, beach cover ups and sarongs.”

The mom of four wouldn’t be the first of her family to break into the swimwear space. Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have lines under their belts.

The Good American founder broke into the business in June 2020 and since gone on to launch a handful of collections, ranging from neon to nudes.

Jenner, for her part, launched Kylie Swim in September 2021. That said, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Following her shipments being received, fans took to social media to slam the see-through fabric and stitching.

To see how the Skims founder’s suit will measure up, keep scrolling for a peak at the impending collection.