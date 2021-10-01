Swimwear stress. Kylie Jenner launched her bathing suit line, Kylie Swim, on September 17. And now that fans have started to receive their merchandise, many are taking to social media to share their disappointment over the brand’s cut and quality.

The first drop, which is complete with four sexy one-pieces, two bikinis, a handful of sarongs and a few children’s pieces, ranges in price from $45 to $85.

While excitement about the line was overwhelming at the get go, many users have taken to Twitter and TikTok to share their pain points about poor stitching, skimpy coverage and see-through fabric.

“Them $80 for Kylie swim was not worth it, material not even all that and this shit dumb see thru. Only cute on pics,” a person tweeted. Another added: “The quality of the Kylie Jenner Swim line is so cheap. So disappointed.”

A handful of TikTok stars also did live “try on hauls” of the swimwear. One user, Jessica Anderson, who is a swim designer in own right, shared a two-part review.

In the first half of the series, she demonstrated that the thin fabric not only let the “Kylie Swim” label shine through on the other side, but that when a card with text was placed under the top, it was completely visible. She then went on to compare the bottom of the suit to pieces from her own line, Target and Aerie. The fabric that covers the crotch on the Kylie Swim piece was significantly smaller and — according to her — it measured a total of 1.5 inches.

“I’m confused how I wear this in public confidently where everyone can see every square inch of my body,” Anderson said in the clip. “I’m completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. The fact that no one caught that this is completely see-through blows my mind.”

Another user, makeup guru Shayla, said that while it’s “actually really cute,” you’re “gonna need some nip nip covers” due to the sheerness of the material. “The back is a thong and this part here is very thin. So you need to be waxed, lasered, because if you have any hair down there it’s gonna show,” she added.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jenner’s team for comment and did not immediately hear back.

Last month was pretty busy for the 24-year-old reality star because not only did she launch Kylie Swim, she also introduced Kylie Baby to the world.

The brand, which is complete with vegan, cruelty-free shampoo, conditioner, lotion and body soap for little ones, hit shelves on September 28.

“It feels crazy to finally show you guys this because you have no idea how long that we’ve been working on this. To launch a baby line, I wanted to it the right way,” she said via Instagram Stories on September 21. “I wanted to create safe products for babies and kids when I became a mom.”