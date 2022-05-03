Paying homage. To celebrate the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme at the 2022 Met Gala, both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian had very influential inspirations.

“Just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight,” the Safely founder, 66, told E! News of her yellow, off-the-shoulder Oscar De La Renta gown and white gloves on Monday, May 2. “[I] wanted to do something glamorous and chic and easy.”

Jenner’s second eldest daughter also went historical in terms of her own Met Gala inspiration. Kardashian, 41, wore Marilyn Monroe’s infamous nude Jean Louis gown. Monroe, for her part, notably wore the glittery gown in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy. (JFK, ahead of his death in November 1963, was married to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and was accused of having an affair with Monroe.)

“This is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it’s 60 years old,” the Skims mogul told La La Anthony during Vogue’s live stream on Monday. “I had this idea to put it on and try it on and [it] came with armed guards and gloves. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and I said, ‘Give me three weeks,’ and I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this.”

She continued: “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined to fit it!”

The Selfish author, who walked the carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, got ready with her famous family, including her mother and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. However, Kim’s look required more attention to complete.

“She [had] to get dressed in a secret dressing room,” the 43-year-old Poosh founder told Vogue on the Metropolitan Museum of Art carpet, holding hands with her fiancé, Travis Barker. (The engaged pair both wore Thom Browne ensembles.)

To further get into her character as the Seven Year Itch actress, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur added a white fur stole and dyed her hair platinum blonde, secured in a slick bun. She told Vogue, “I [might] stay blonde for a while.”

While Kris and Kim are old pros at the Met Gala by now, both the 37-year-old Good American designer and Kourtney made their Met debut on Monday night.

“She looks amazing,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, gushed to Vogue about his fiancée. She chimed in: “My baby looks amazing! We’re just having fun.”

This year’s Costume Institute gala, much like last year’s, aimed to celebrate the American history of fashion. As a result, many designers and their celebrity guests pulled inspiration from historical figures and time periods. Though, Kris and Kim’s coordinating looks were a standout.

“This is a milestone in met gala history!!! Kim Kardashian is the legend,” a Twitter user wrote on Monday, resharing the red carpet photos.

Scroll below to see more of Kris and Kim’s Met Gala outfits: