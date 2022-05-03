Justice for Khloé has been served! Khloé Kardashian made her Met Gala debut on Monday, May 2, after years of celebrating her sisters’ looks from home.

The 37-year-old Good American designer wore a sparkly, gold form-fitting Moschino gown with matching gold sunglasses, black gloves and a black shawl at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”-themed evening. Hours before the event, Khloé was spotted in New York City with sister Kourtney Kardashian and the Poosh founder’s fiancé, Travis Barker. She left the hotel to head to the carpet with Kylie Jenner, who looked like a bride in all-white (and a veil baseball hat).

Shortly before the famous family arrived at the museum, news broke that a jury sided with Khloé, Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against the family in 2017. As a result, Rob Kardashian’s ex, who was seeking more than $100 million, will receive no damages.

While Monday also marks Kravis’ first Met Gala appearance, they were reportedly invited in 2021 but opted to attend Machine Gun Kelly’s Central Park concert instead as the Blink-182 rocker played the drums during a surprise appearance.

Khloé, for her part, shut down the idea that she was “banned” from the fundraiser that same year.

“Absolutely NOT True,” the Revenge Body alum replied to a fan via Twitter at the time.

Months later, Khloé fired back at an Instagram user who wrote she was “not important enough” to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party or the Met Gala.

“I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both your comments are untrue babe,” she wrote in March.

Kim Kardashian was the first member of the famous family to walk the carpet on Fashion’s Biggest Night, attending with then-husband Kanye West in 2013.

“I was Kanye‘s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol,” Kim, who was pregnant with daughter North and wearing a floral Givenchy gown, at the time, recalled in May 2019. “I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks.”

The Skims founder attended Monday’s Met with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, made their debuts in 2014 and 2016, respectively, while Kris Jenner attended for the first time in 2015.

Scroll through to see snaps of Khloé at the Met: