Jury Reaches a Verdict in Blac Chyna Case as Kardashians Head to Met Gala

As fans await the Kardashian-Jenner family’s arrival at the 2022 Met Gala, a jury has come to a verdict in Blac Chyna’s defamation case against Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

According to reports from inside the courtroom, a judge ruled to dismiss the case and Chyna will not be awarded any damages.

The 33-year-old model took legal action against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s family in 2017 following the cancellation of the former couple’s reality show, Rob & Chyna. She was seeking more than $100 million in damages. During the trial, Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, Kris 66, and Kylie, 24, took the stand to testify about the alleged abuse in Rob and Chyna’s relationship. The Lashed Cosmetics owner, meanwhile, downplayed stories about her putting a gun to Rob’s head and putting an iPhone cord around his neck, telling the judge that she was joking during the alleged incidents.

Earlier on Monday, Buzzfeed reported that the Kardashian-Jenners would not be in attendance to hear the verdict in Los Angeles as their attorney confirmed they were all in New York City “at some gala.” While Kim, Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been staples at the Met Gala in recent years, Monday is expected to mark Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s debuts at the fundraiser.

Late last month, the family’s lawyer Michael G. Rhodes, who referred to Chyna’s claims about Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie affecting her career as “absurd,” tried to get the case dismissed before the jury’s verdict.

“Now that [Chyna] has testified in her entirety, and has no additional testimony or evidence to offer on her damages, Defendants respectfully submit that entering such an instruction would be a vastly inadequate remedy,” Rhodes said in documents filed in April. “Ms. White’s unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury.”

Days later, Us confirmed on Friday, April 29, that a ruled that Kim made “no comment” that was “alleged to be defamatory” against Chyna.

As the Kardashian-Jenners prepare to walk the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chyna has yet to publicly respond to the verdict.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!